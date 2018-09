The article, The Great Post Office turnaround: is it working? (September 12), ignores the fact that customer satisfaction is the basis of any successful business. The Post Office is failing in this.

There are no stamps available at post offices in Centurion and at least four in Tshwane.

The Post Office’s customer service department does not reply to, or even acknowledge, e-mails and faxes.

Pieter Ackermann

Centurion