LETTER: Post Office catch-up plan

Thank you Business Day and Carol Paton for providing the fullest report of any newspaper about the Post Office’s plight in a series of articles published last week.

Please provide more coverage on the key aspect South Africans are waiting for — what are the estimated timelines for the Post Office to catch up with its backlog of undelivered magazines and parcels?

Another plea to Post Office CEO Mark Barnes: the number one rule in public relations is to explain all bad news as fully as possible. You’re overdue to use your privileged forum of your weekly column to brief readers directly, instead of through Paton. Please start with the timelines for catch-up.

Keith Gottschalk, Claremont