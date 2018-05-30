LETTER: Open books, let us see

I am "honoured" that my letter generated four letters in one day from the Zionist hasbara brigade, accusing me of gossip, false accusations and even, from Cape Town deputy mayor Ian Neilson, a demand that I apologise to the people of Cape Town (DA must explain Israel link, May 25).

My reply: open the books and files, and let South Africans have an independent investigation whether Israel and/or the Zionist lobby is funding the DA ahead of the 2019 election. After all, the DA as a would-be government-in-waiting in SA is not a private club.

Evidently, I have struck a nerve!

That Israel bribes governments such as Guatemala, Honduras, Paraguay, Togo, Rwanda, Cameroon, South Sudan, the Marshall Islands and others is well documented by Israeli lawyers, including Eitay Mack who has exposed Israeli arms exports to military dictatorships around the world.

Human Rights Watch has released a report (written by another Israeli lawyer) confirming how Israeli banks finance illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, thus constituting war crimes under international law. Genocide in Gaza is also well documented. Of course, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the UN Human Rights Council only tell lies about "the only democracy in the Middle East"!

Apartheid SA similarly bleated about lies told at the UN and elsewhere. Israel is likewise an apartheid state, and in terms of international law apartheid is a crime against humanity.

Let the hasbara brigade wake up.

Terry Crawford-Browne

Palestine Solidarity Campaign