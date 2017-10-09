Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Guptas not only culprits

09 October 2017 - 05:30
Ajay, front, and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Ajay, front, and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

About a week ago, Cosatu organised a march against state capture and corruption in general. The march was not directed to any particular individual or group.

On Thursday last week, the DA organised another march on the same issue but targeted the Guptas, hence the march to their compound. This shows that the march was nothing but a publicity stunt with an eye on the 2019 election. Marching to someone’s private residence indicates that the DA doesn’t understand state capture, or is deliberately fighting the Guptas to gain public sympathy.

State capture cannot be reduced to one family alone. The state was captured long before the Guptas arrived in SA. If the DA was genuine, it should have taken the matter to the government, not a particular family. The DA come across as bored clowns with nothing to contribute in the fight against state capture.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: The most useless CEO ever?
Opinion / Between the Chains
2.
TIM COHEN: Afrikaner plan a far cry from ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Firms bear brunt, but Jacob Zuma escapes public ...
Opinion
4.
Why, a decade on, a new book on Zuma’s rape trial ...
Opinion
5.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Can Cyril Ramaphosa rescue SA ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: State capture priority for all
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A bit rich from you, Zuma
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Murky Moyane and KPMG
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How to atone for guilt
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Power of SA civil society
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pay it back, Bell Pottinger
Opinion / Letters

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.