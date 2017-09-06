LETTER: Pay it back, Bell Pottinger

From the South African perspective, where a race-driven agenda has determined the conversation of the past few years, Bell Pottinger poured oil on fire.

Questions must therefore be asked about the funds the Guptas and Zumas paid to the company to perform its unholy work in SA.

It is estimated that Oakbay (the Guptas’ company) payments to Bell Pottinger were in excess of R20m. This excludes payments from the president’s son, Duduzane Zuma.

A further step for Bell Pottinger should be to repay the funds illegally paid from SA for the disgraceful and devious work they undertook. These funds could start a process of building bridges among communities and healing the racial divide between South Africans.

South Africans urgently need to regain mutual trust, respect for one another’s views and, above all, a will to meet one another halfway in trying to find solutions to the problems and challenges of our time.

We need a real will and perseverance to enable SA to function successfully for the benefit of all.

In this way, Bell Pottinger’s repayment of illegal gains in an effort to increase the racial divide could be the first step towards making South Africans believe in one another again.

However, the individuals who along with Bell Pottinger promoted their own unacceptable and irresponsible agenda must still face justice.

Jan Bosman General secretary, Afrikanerbond