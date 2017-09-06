LETTER: Power of SA civil society

The developments that have beset Bell Pottinger over the past few months have been a welcome confirmation of the power of civil society and political action in response to the outrageous conduct of this world-renowned public relations organisation.

We are pleased that the UK’s Public Relations Communication Association has taken steps to expel Bell Pottinger from its ranks as a result of the complaint raised by the DA.

This is a clear indication that South African society was right to express outrage and disgust at the conduct of the Gupta family and Bell Pottinger and their carefully and purposefully planned social media strategy to inflame racial discord in SA.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) believes it is all too easy for senior management to sit back and blame lower-ranking colleagues for the mess and turmoil they have caused not only their firm but the people of a foreign country. We find it inconceivable that an entire nation learnt of how Bell Pottinger was able to engineer a misleading and deceitful PR campaign that would further the aims of a private family (the Guptas) to benefit from state capture, while senior management were seemingly oblivious to this conduct for so long.

Bell Pottinger’s adoption of despicable tactics, which included fake news and social media accounts, allowed its client, the Gupta family, to manipulate the state for personal gain and left the people of SA worse off.

We trust that the loss of many lucrative customers, its tarnished reputation, the resignation of its key staff and its expulsion from the industry body will be the ultimate lesson for the Bell Pottinger board.

What makes this outcome more rewarding is that this woeful outcome for Bell Pottinger has been wrought without the need for society to introduce expensive litigation action for the transgressor to suffer the consequences of its unwarranted conduct.

Wayne DuvenageChairman, Outa