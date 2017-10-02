Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State capture priority for all

02 October 2017
The march against state capture, though well attended, must be more than just another public exercise. It should have real meaning not just for unions, but the public in general.

It is well known that state capture has made many people angry, hence the attendance. But we must also ask, "why now?" because state capture has been a reality since before democracy and the Guptas. Business people have always sought to influence politicians and state-owned entities for their own advantage. This should have been dealt with before it got to this point. Most importantly, all political parties should have been part of the march.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein

