EDITORIAL: SA’s carbon crunch
The EU’s taxes on high-carbon imports threaten to deliver a full-blown economic body slam
23 May 2024 - 10:08
As the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) expands, we face a defining moment. The CBAM, which taxes high-carbon imports to protect EU producers, threatens to cut SA’s exports by a staggering 10% by 2025.
This figure transcends mere statistics — it heralds a full-blown economic body slam that threatens to send 2.6-million jobs into the abyss. ..
