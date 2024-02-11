SA to challenge EU over ‘unilateral’ emissions regime, says Patel
Minister Patel was speaking on the sidelines of the 2024 Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town this week
11 February 2024 - 05:56
South Africa will be taking on the EU regarding its carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) and associated carbon taxes at a trade meeting in Abu Dhabi later this month.
“We’ve pointed out the very significant impact this will have on industrialisation on the African continent. [The] CBAM, together with the other measures on deforestation, will impact very, very significantly on our ability to export,” minister of trade, industry & competition Ebrahim Patel told Business Times...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.