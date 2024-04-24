EDITORIAL: Band-Aid on bullet wound?
A lot more must be done to bolster investor confidence
“Listing my business on the JSE would be like putting my car on reverse.” So said one small business owner, summing up the perceptions of a host of other companies that have either left or are unconvinced about the merits of listing on Africa’s deepest capital market where instead of moving forward and growing, flotation leads to regression.
One factor contributing to this is regulatory and compliance burdens by the JSE, which takes great pride in its reputation for rectitude. The exchange operator has found itself grappling with a concerning trend for itself, savers and the broader economy: the listing crisis that has seen a steady exodus of companies, and one that gained momentum in the recent years. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.