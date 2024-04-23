EDITORIAL: State’s strange slip
Criticising an old travel warning is a peculiar form of diplomacy
23 April 2024 - 05:00
A strange fracas unfolded last week as the director-general of the department of international relations & co-operation, Zane Dangor, took to a news website to demand an explanation from the UK government for travel advice it issued to its citizens.
The nub of the warning was that “terrorists are very likely to carry out attacks in SA”. Dangor appeared agitated last week, asking via News24 to be told “where does this credible threat come from? ... If you have credible information, give it to us,” he said...
