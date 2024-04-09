EDITORIAL: Zuma’s endless games
Former president doesn't want to be an ordinary MP, he wants to shake things up
It is difficult to accept that Jacob Zuma is serious about being an ordinary MP in the seventh legislature, but he has a major task ahead in ensuring that his supporters get on the same page as him and behave according to the electoral laws of the country.
On Monday, the Electoral Court reserved judgment in a case about his bid to become an MP for the MK party after the May 29 general election. In terms of the candidate list submitted to the Electoral Commission SA (IEC) by the MK, Zuma, who is still a member of the ANC, tops the list of candidates. In theory at least, this makes his position safe as far as those candidates the party wishes to deploy to parliament are concerned...
