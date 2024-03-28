National

IEC upholds objections to Zuma's nomination to parliament

28 March 2024 - 17:11
Jacob Zuma. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Jacob Zuma. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has endorsed objections to former president Jacob Zuma's nomination to stand for parliament.

This was announced by the IEC during a press conference on Thursday.

The IEC said its unanimous decision has been communicated to the MK party.

Zuma was nominated by his newly formed MK party as its No 1 candidate to the National Assembly despite him having a criminal record.

The criminal record stems from a 15-month prison sentence handed to him by the Constitutional Court after a contempt of court conviction in 2021.

Section 47 of the constitution prohibits any citizen from becoming an MP if they have been sentenced to prison for longer than 12 months without the option of a fine.

But the IEC was quick to emphasise that the MK party, as an organisation, was not prohibited from taking part in the elections and only Zuma cannot be a candidate for parliament.

ANC’s MK deregistration case ‘holds no water’, says court

The Electoral Court dismisses governing party’s case, says it has not made a case why the Jacob Zuma-led party should be deregistered
Politics
2 days ago

MPs pass law to reverse Zuma era’s ‘intelligence evils’

General Intelligence Laws Amendment Act seeks to undo the establishment of the State Security Agency
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma’s dangerous tactics

Former president must urge his supporters to respect SA’s electoral laws
Opinion
15 hours ago
