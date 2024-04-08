Dali Mpofu says IEC’s treatment of Jacob Zuma akin to apartheid regime
The former president’s lawyer says the Electoral Commission of SA has no power to determine membership of the National Assembly
08 April 2024 - 13:41
UPDATED 08 April 2024 - 16:30
Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal representative, advocate Dali Mpofu, has criticised the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), saying it has no power to determine membership of the National Assembly and describing its attitude towards his client as akin to the apartheid regime denying people their political rights.
The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is appealing against the IEC’s decision to bar Zuma from being one of the party’s candidates to parliament after the 2024 national and provincial elections on May 29 in the Electoral Court sitting in Johannesburg. ..
