Springbok players. Picture: RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS
The World Rugby council meeting scheduled for May is shaping up to be a literal game-changer, with several recommended law changes that are already proving controversial — not least among Springbok fans.
Some of the proposals, such as reducing the legal tackle height and introducing 20-minute red cards, have been trialled in age-group competitions around the world with varying success and popularity, and will probably be tested further at the elite level before they are imposed across the board.
Others emerged from the Shape of the Game forum World Rugby held last month, which opened the door to lobbying by specific interest groups and are likely to cause most conflict. Springbok supporters’ hackles are already rising over a suggestion that the number of replacements be reduced, for example, which is seen as a direct response to the success of the Boks’ “bomb squad” and 7-1 bench split tactic at last year’s World Cup.
There is also some muttering in SA over a recommended law change, to be voted on in May, that would remove the scrum option from a free kick awarded due to a scrum infringement, and allow mauls to stop only once, rather than twice, before the ball must be played.
While there is no doubt that such changes will benefit teams that lack SA’s firepower among the forwards, there is also no reason to doubt World Rugby’s contention that the main aim is to speed up the game, broaden the appeal of the sport and improve player safety.
Whatever the outcome, judging from the changes Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has made to his coaching staff and squad, he has seen the writing on the wall and intends staying one step ahead of the competition.
EDITORIAL: New rules a game changer for rugby
World Rugby proposals are already proving controversial
