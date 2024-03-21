EDITORIAL: No water, no problem
Joburg’s mayor is in denial and water boards play the blame game as millions face water outages
21 March 2024 - 05:00
The only thing as absent as water in Joburg is leadership.
As the metro faces an ongoing disaster, Joburg Water and Rand Water are playing the blame game, MMC for environment & infrastructure Jack Sekwaila is MIA, and mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has come out of hiding to say there is no crisis...
