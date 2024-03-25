Mapisa-Nqakula a free woman until April 2
Judgment reserved in speaker’s application to interdict her arrest over allegations of bribery and corruption
25 March 2024 - 20:52
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who is facing possible arrest for various counts of corruption and bribery, is a free woman — at least until next Tuesday.
Judge Sulet Potterill of the high court in Pretoria on Monday reserved judgment until April 2 after hearing arguments from the speaker’s lawyers that arresting her now would infringe on her constitutional rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity. ..
