EDITORIAL: A fresh start for Transnet
Three appointments end months of a vacuum created by the departure of Portia Derby and Sizakele Mzimela
05 March 2024 - 05:00
For once in a long time, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has shown a welcome sense of urgency in tackling the country’s deepening freight logistics crisis.
Last Wednesday, the cabinet confirmed two appointments. Michelle Philips, caretaker group CEO of Transnet, became CEO, and Russell Baatjies was appointed CEO of Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), the group’s biggest, if troubled, rail freight unit. The government brought in an outsider, Nosipho Maphumulo, formerly with Eskom, as Transnet’s group financial officer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.