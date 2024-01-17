EDITORIAL: SAP confesses — now prosecute individuals
Hawks and NPA must bring culprits to book rather than entrench perception that the rich and powerful elude justice
17 January 2024 - 05:00
SAP has admitted to paying millions of rand in bribes to win contracts with state-owned entities, including Eskom. The confession raises questions about the accountability of the private sector and law-enforcement agencies.
SAP is not the only company implicated in the state-capture scandal. Other, such as McKinsey, KPMG and Bain, have also been accused of facilitating or benefiting from politically connected individuals and entities looting state resources...
