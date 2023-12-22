Spar working to improve reputation
Spar has replaced six directors, hired a new PR company and a new marketing director, who is responsible for improving the group’s reputation
22 December 2023 - 15:48
Wholesaler Spar has appointed advisers to look at options for improving its debt level and strengthening its balance sheet and is in an extensive engagement with lenders in Ireland, Switzerland and Poland.
It released its 2023 annual report on Thursday, where it addressed risks it faces and how it is mitigating them. ..
