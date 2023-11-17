EDITORIAL: We need to make the most of coal exports
Consumption shifting to India and China is good for SA, but then we must fix the logistics crisis
17 November 2023 - 05:00
The World Bank’s economists have painted a bleak picture for global coal prices in the next three years even if by historical standards it’s still looking good.
In its latest monthly global commodity outlook, the Bank forecasts coal prices will fall 49% this year, 26% in 2024 and 15% in 2025, assuming the conflict in the Middle East does not escalate. But this is still well above the 2015-19 price, notes the Bank...
