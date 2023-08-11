EDITORIAL: Justice is better served with sympathy
Concern for both sides of a dispute make for more effective rulings
11 August 2023 - 05:00
“May she rest in peace,” ends a judgment by newly appointed judge Stuart Wilson.
Emotions ran high in the dispute before him, because the husband of a deceased wanted her buried in Johannesburg while her family wanted her buried in the Eastern Cape. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.