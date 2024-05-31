JONNY STEINBERG: Centre is holding because liberation narrative remains strong
Populists have captured only about 20% of vote in a country as damaged as SA
Writing a column at the most uncertain moment in 30 years is not easy. At time of writing, it is not clear who will govern SA two weeks from now. So let me try to take a long view.
Had someone from another planet arrived in SA at lunchtime on Thursday, what might have struck them most forcefully? I’d hazard a guess that one single thing would have astounded them: that in a country as damaged as SA, about 75% of those who cast their votes did so for parties on the centre left or the centre right. If the only knowledge of SA you had were the basic facts of its social structure, its political system and the state of its economy, you would scarcely expect its electorate to vote for moderation...
