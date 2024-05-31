Ayo sets 18 month target for turnaround effort
The group said it continued implementing cost saving initiatives, retrenchments and restructuring
31 May 2024 - 17:41
Ayo Technology Solutions has set itself a period of a year and a half to turn around its fortunes, as the group continued to be unprofitable in the six months to end-February, with a huge focus on cost cutting.
“As an ICT investment holding group, AYO’s focus for the next 18 months is to strengthen the underlying subsidiaries, contain costs and overcome banking challenges and providing subsidiaries with access to funding lines,” the group said on Friday as it reported earnings for the period...
