EDITORIAL: Panyaza Lesufi’s jobs challenge
Mr Premier, how did you select who got work and who not?
It is common cause that the governing ANC is at huge risk of losing next year’s elections. This reality is not lost on anyone, especially Gauteng’s ANC leaders — such as premier Panyaza Lesufi, who has publicly admitted as much.
Accordingly, it has come as no surprise that his latest job creation efforts — to recruit thousands of crime fighters and youths through the Nasi ispani initiative — have been met with much cynicism and suspicion. When he advertised 6,000 jobs his administration received 1.2-million applications, yet within a month his government was able to sift through these applications and draft appointment letters...
