Ndumiso Kubheka, chief economist at KH Equity Partners. Picture: SUPPLIED
What are the economic factors that are likely to be top of mind for SA citizens going into this week’s polls? Business Day Spotlight takes a closer look.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Kubheka, chief economist at KH Equity Partners.
The discussion centres on the economic considerations of consumers and businesses ahead of this week’s May 29 poll to elect a new National Assembly and provincial legislatures.
This is an election year, both in SA and other parts of the world, particularly the US. What can consumers and businesses expect in terms of inflation, interest rates and general sentiment?
Kubheka says a number of market players, consumers, businesses, those in the public sector and international ratings agencies, have adopted a “wait-and-see” approach, putting off certain investment decisions until the outcome of the election is clear.
Join discussion:
In addition to the rising cost of living in part due to load-shedding and the rising cost of energy, the economist highlights that consumers are looking for certainty in leadership and policies in the election.
The discussion includes: economic considerations ahead of SA’s elections; importance of the US election; monetary policy implications; concerns for businesses and consumers; and the place of artificial intelligence in policy development.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | An economic snapshot heading into 2024 elections
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Kubheka, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
What are the economic factors that are likely to be top of mind for SA citizens going into this week’s polls? Business Day Spotlight takes a closer look.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Kubheka, chief economist at KH Equity Partners.
The discussion centres on the economic considerations of consumers and businesses ahead of this week’s May 29 poll to elect a new National Assembly and provincial legislatures.
This is an election year, both in SA and other parts of the world, particularly the US. What can consumers and businesses expect in terms of inflation, interest rates and general sentiment?
Kubheka says a number of market players, consumers, businesses, those in the public sector and international ratings agencies, have adopted a “wait-and-see” approach, putting off certain investment decisions until the outcome of the election is clear.
Join discussion:
In addition to the rising cost of living in part due to load-shedding and the rising cost of energy, the economist highlights that consumers are looking for certainty in leadership and policies in the election.
The discussion includes: economic considerations ahead of SA’s elections; importance of the US election; monetary policy implications; concerns for businesses and consumers; and the place of artificial intelligence in policy development.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | Talent10’s hunt for returns in SA’s creative industry
PODCAST | Independent tower companies are driving connectivity in Africa
PODCAST | Growth of SA’s junior mining sector in focus
PODCAST | Improvon’s bet on industrial property in Kenya
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.