PODCAST | An economic snapshot heading into 2024 elections

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Kubheka, chief economist at KH Equity Partners

27 May 2024 - 15:58
Ndumiso Kubheka, chief economist at KH Equity Partners. Picture: SUPPLIED
What are the economic factors that are likely to be top of mind for SA citizens going into this week’s polls? Business Day Spotlight takes a closer look.

The discussion centres on the economic considerations of consumers and businesses ahead of this week’s May 29 poll to elect a new National Assembly and provincial legislatures

This is an election year, both in SA and other parts of the world, particularly the US. What can consumers and businesses expect in terms of inflation, interest rates and general sentiment?

Kubheka says a number of market players, consumers, businesses, those in the public sector and  international ratings agencies, have adopted a “wait-and-see” approach, putting off certain investment decisions until the outcome of the election is clear.

In addition to the rising cost of living in part due to load-shedding and the rising cost of energy, the economist highlights that consumers are looking for certainty in leadership and policies in the election. 

The discussion includes: economic considerations ahead of SA’s elections; importance of the US election; monetary policy implications; concerns for businesses and consumers; and the place of artificial intelligence in policy development.

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

