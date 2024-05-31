IEC says no foul play is suspected in loss of KZN ballot box

IEC general manager Granville Abrahams. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) does not suspect foul play after it lost a ballot box in uMhlathuze in KwaZulu-Natal.
On Thursday, the commission announced it lost one ballot box while it was in transit from Matamzana Dube School to the municipal electoral office for storage.
IEC GM Granville Abrahams told the media the commission did not suspect criminality. “We believe there has been no foul play involved. It appears the person responsible for transporting the materials used an open vehicle, and the box may have been dislodged and fallen off during transit,” he said.
For the sake of completeness and safekeeping we want to find the box so it can go into storage.
Abrahams said the commission had recorded the voting results before the box was lost and the loss would not compromise the elections outcome.

The commission appealed to residents in uMhlathuze (Richards Bay, Empangeni area) to provide information should they spot the missing box.
“The Electoral Commission appeals to citizens in and around ward 14 uMhlathuze to be on the lookout for an IEC-branded ballot box that went missing in transit from the voting station to the municipal electoral office for storage.
“The IEC also appeals to anyone who finds the ballot box to return it to us. Citizens are reminded anyone found in possession of ballots is liable to criminal prosecution.”
Residents with information regarding the ballot box are urged to contact the IEC immediately to arrange its return.
