Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Assessing the health of Dis-Chem’s balance sheet

Business Day TV spoke to Dis-Chem CEO Rui Morais

31 May 2024 - 16:05
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Picture: Freddy Mavunda

Business Day TV sat down with Dis-Chem CEO Rui Morais to discuss the pharmacy chain’s annual results.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Election jitters wipe off billions in value of SA ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Anglo plans London listing for platinum to stem ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Discovery Bank dangles R12bn carrot to homeowners
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Botswana wants quick separation of De Beers from ...
Companies / Mining
5.
With the BHP bid dead, Anglo must deliver
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.