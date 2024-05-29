BMW M3 Competition gets power boost and styling updates

The new BMW M3 Sedan sports a new set of headlamps. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The accomplished G80-generation BMW M3 has been treated to a subtle makeover, ushering in updated exterior styling, enhanced cabin tech and a slight bump in power.
While the contentious buck tooth kidney grilles remain, the refreshed M3 Sedan and Touring station wagon sports a new set of LED headlamps merging low and high beams into a single module. They also feature new arrow-shaped daytime running lights for an extra dash of ocular menace.
The M3 Competition Sedan — the single M3 variant available in SA — rolls on a new set of forged light-alloy wheels with a double-spoke design (19-inch front and 20-inch at the rear). A CFRP roof with two fins running in longitudinal direction is standard, while the rear boot lid features a redesigned M3 logo in high-gloss black with a silver border.
The model badge on the boot lid of the Competition models is accented by an elegant silver-coloured surround. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Changes are similarly low key inside the cabin, with the most noticeable tweaks taking shape in new illuminated air vents, a redesigned BMW M leather flat-bottomed steering wheel with a red centre marker at the 12 o’clock position and interior trim elements finished in a sporty shade of Dark Graphite matt. The iDrive infotainment system has also been upgraded with BMW Operating System 8.5. As was the case before, drivers can access this via the standard BMW Curved Display incorporating a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and centrally mounted 14.9-inch touchscreen into one single unit.
The real meat of this facelift sandwich, however, resides under the bonnet, where BMW's familiar 3.0l twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine has been modified to produce 390kW in the case of the all-wheel drive M3 Competition Sedan xDrive — an increase of 15kW over the unit in the outgoing car. Torque remains unchanged at a healthy 650Nm.
Meshed to an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, BMW claims the M3 Competition Sedan will blast from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds, with the Touring pinned at 3.6 seconds. Both models will achieve a governed top speed of 250km/h. Specify the optional M Driver’s Package and this will increase to 290km/h and 280km/h respectively.
Inside the cabin you'll find a redesigned steering wheel, illuminated air vents and the latest BMW Operating System 8.5. Picture: SUPPLIED.
As before, both M3 Competition models are equipped with Adaptive M suspension offering electronically controlled shock absorbers and variable ratio M Servotronic steering. Customers can also look forward to M‑specific front and rear axle modifications plus an integrated braking system with two settings for pedal feel and response.
BMW M Compound brakes are standard, with M Carbon ceramic brakes available as an option. Dynamic Stability Control, including M Dynamic Mode, also features, as does integrated wheel slip limitation and M Traction Control adjustable through 10 stages. The xDrive system offers three modes: 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD (rear-wheel drive).
First units of the new BMW M3 Competition Sedan and Touring will arrive in SA from the fourth quarter of 2024. Pricing will be confirmed closer to that time.
International News
BMW M3 Competition gets power boost and styling updates
This follows similar tweaks given to its M4 Competition coupe and convertible cousins earlier in the year
