On the Money
STUART THEOBALD: How refreshing to have a business story and stop talking politics
27 May 2024 - 05:00
The wonderful thing about the BHP bid for Anglo American is that the business pages have had something to publish other than politics.
It is a deal that represents a profound choice by both BHP and Anglo that will materially affect the performance of both companies, and therefore the returns to shareholders. How refreshing to have such choices, with material outcomes one way or another, within the control of shareholders...
