Reserve Bank keeps repo rate steady at 8.25%, as expected
The Bank now expects inflation to return to the midpoint of its 3%-6% target band in the second quarter of 2025
30 May 2024 - 15:08
UPDATED 30 May 2024 - 15:33
The monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank has kept the repo rate steady at 8.25%, but continues to warn about sticky inflation being a hindrance to cuts any time soon.
In his speech, governor Lesetja Kganyago said the Bank now expects inflation to return to the midpoint of its 3%-6% target band in the second quarter of 2025...
