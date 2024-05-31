KEVIN MCCALLUM: Shake-up at Man United starts with slashing costs
Manchester United are about to go on a spending spree, but not on players, at least just yet. They are offering their staff the chance to receive their annual bonus early, but there is a catch — they have to resign in the next week.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the new part-owner, wants all staff to return to the office and also to cut the number of employees on the books, and this is probably the cheapest way of doing it. Manchester United staff in London and Manchester who do not want to adhere to the “compulsory” order to return to the office from June 1, can leave and pocket their bonuses. The deadline is high noon next Wednesday. Jim’s way or the highway...
