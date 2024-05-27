Anglo-BHP deal may lead to multibillion-rand exodus, JPMorgan says
The proposed takeover could cause R80bn in capital outflow from SA, giving the Reserve Bank a fresh headache as it has the potential to weaken the rand
The proposed takeover of Anglo American by larger rival BHP, if consummated, may result in a capital outflow of about R80bn from SA, number crunchers at JPMorgan said, a move that might give the Reserve Bank a fresh headache as it has the potential to weaken the rand.
If Anglo agrees, the proposed $49bn tie-up could lead to the spin-off of Anglo’s iron ore and platinum assets to shareholders. The distribution, according to JPMorgan’s note to clients dated May 23, is expected to prompt developed-market investor index funds to sell the unbundled stocks, potentially leading to a significant outflow of funds. ..
