Factory prices rise again after April fuel price hike
30 May 2024 - 19:00
Increases in fuel and certain food prices were again the main drivers for the higher-than-expected rise in producer price inflation in April.
The producer price index (PPI) data released by Stats SA on Thursday showed a month-on-month increase of 0.5% — slightly above some analysts’ expectations of 0.3%. The year-on-year increase for April was 5.1% compared with 4.6% in March and 4.5% in February...
