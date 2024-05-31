WATCH: Why Patel’s soon-to-be successor will face car sector problems

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Under Ebrahim Patel's leadership as Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, decisions on the future of the automotive sector have already been taken with many challenges remaining especially around OEMs. David Furlonger, Editor-At-Large for the Financial Mail spoke to Business Day TV about what this means for Patel's successor.
