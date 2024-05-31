National

WATCH: Why Patel’s soon-to-be successor will face car sector problems

Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, editor at large for Financial Mail

31 May 2024 - 16:12
by Business Day TV
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Under Ebrahim Patel's leadership as Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, decisions on the future of the automotive sector have already been taken with many challenges remaining especially around OEMs. David Furlonger, Editor-At-Large for the Financial Mail spoke to Business Day TV about what this means for Patel's successor.

