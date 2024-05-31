EOH chair Andrew Mthembu quits amid boardroom shuffle
The technology group has announced sweeping changes to its leadership structures
31 May 2024 - 14:20
EOH has announced sweeping changes to its leadership structures, including that its executive chair has stepped down, as the group’s investors look to revamp operations.
The misfortunes of the former JSE darling, whose shares once fetched R111 and are now trading at about 150c, are well known...
