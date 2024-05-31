ANTHONY BUTLER: Minority government likely before coalition deal is struck
Probability is that a centrist government of national unity will be negotiated in the coming months
31 May 2024 - 05:00
The ANC has plenty of coalition options, at least on paper. If its final tally drops just below 50%, it can strike a “chicken wings and airtime” deal with small transactional parties.
If it drops to 46% or 47%, it will need a larger partner like the IFP. Below 46%, it can call on the EFF, the DA or the MK party...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.