Broos includes Foster in squad for World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Picture: VELI NHLAPO/FILE
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named Lyle Foster in his final 23-man squad for June’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria away and Zimbabwe at home.
Broos continued to overlook in-form Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, the Belgian deciding to stick to the strikers he has worked with.
Bafana face Nigeria in Uyo on June 7 and Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein on June 11.
Mabasa was top scorer in the Premiership with 16 goals, one ahead of Stellenbosch FC’s Iqraam Rayners, who got the nod alongside Burnley’s Foster, Percy Tau, Themba Zwane, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Elias Mokwana and Relebogile Mofokeng in the forwards.
Foster was left out of the Bafana squad that won bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast in January and February after asking to be omitted due to health problems that kept him out for seven weeks at Burnley while he sought treatment.
Burnley were relegated from the Premier League a couple of weeks ago.
📋 𝔹𝕒𝕗𝕒𝕟𝕒 𝕊𝕢𝕦𝕒𝕕 𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥 📋
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos on the return of Lyle Foster to his team!
Asked about the uncertainty over Foster’s future with the national team seemingly being a thing of the past now, Broos said he had discussions with Burnley before including the striker.
“His health problems are over,” the coach said.
“And I know I was at one stage very unhappy because we got the news Lyle was not ready and had a mental problem and suddenly he started playing with Burnley [ahead of Afcon].
“So we had contact with [the club in] England again and they said, ‘yeah, but he’s not ready’. And also Lyle wrote a letter to us that he did not want to go to Afcon. That’s why he was not with us in Ivory Coast.
“After that, for [the friendlies against Andorra and Algeria] in March I made contact again and again they said, ‘no — it’s better you don’t call him because he’s still not 100%’.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named the 23-man squad to face Nigeria and Zimbabwe in two FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June. 🗞⤵️ pic.twitter.com/xrQgs7JsRD
“But he still played every game for Burnley, so it was not easy to accept that. But OK, I followed the medical reasons for why I couldn’t take him.
“But now, everything was OK. I phoned him [Foster] and we had a good chat. I called [then still Burnley manager Vincent] Kompany and we had a good chat. So there are no problems any more and that’s the reason Lyle is with us again.”
SA are in second place in group C on three points behind Rwanda on four. Nigeria, Lesotho and Zimbabwe have two points and Benin one.
The top teams from the nine African groups qualify for the first 48-team World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the US. The four best runners-up go into a playoff to decide one side that will contest a six-team intercontinental tournament.
Bafana started with a 2-1 win against Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, then lost 2-0 away to Rwanda, both in November 2023.
Nigeria’s poor start, drawing matches against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, has left the group wide open and SA could put themselves in the driving seat with positive results in next month’s matches.
