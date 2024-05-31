Adcorp reports an increase in revenue
Gross profit for the year to end-February fell from 1.28bn to R1.26bn
31 May 2024 - 16:37
Human resources specialist Adcorp has reported an increase in revenue for the financial year to end-February, but reported lower earnings as the SA and global staffing markets faced headwinds.
The company's revenue from continuing operations increased by 7.7% to R13bn, marking the second year running of growth, which the company said is a milestone not achieved since the 2016 financial year — particularly amid widespread reductions among local and global workforce solution companies...
