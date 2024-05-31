ANC rules out Ramaphosa recall
ANC is not considering recalling president Cyril Ramaphosa as its leader despite the dismal electoral showing
31 May 2024 - 13:50
The ANC has ruled out recalling president Cyril Ramaphosa despite the party's dismal performance in this week's elections, which might force it to go into coalitions with opposition parties in order to govern.
With 67.72% of voting districts declared, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR’s) prediction model projects that the ANC will come out with 40.5% — its worst showing since the advent of majority rule in 1994...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.