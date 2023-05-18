EDITORIAL: We need answers, not yet another inquiry

Bullion steadied at $1,983.79 per ounce as the dollar receded from a seven-week peak, while market focus rests on ongoing debt-ceiling negotiations
The US senses the weakness of the SA state; that it is a country struggling to be flexible in its foreign policy
Public enterprises minister scathing of former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s track record at power utility
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Appearing to flout US sanctions not in the interests of the people of SA, says Du Toit
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
Democratic president and Republican speaker agreed to negotiate directly on a deal to raise federal government’s $31.4-trillion debt ceiling
Even the PGA has been forced to bring its regime up to the 21st century
World Rugby is looking at how artificial intelligence can help shape the future of the sport
Ordinarily, it should take a few days for the government, especially the ministry of defence, to confirm whether a foreign vessel picked up or delivered illegal cargo. However, in SA’s case it requires a judicial commission of inquiry to establish facts about this simple issue.
The Lady R, the Russian vessel, made a stop at Simon’s Town last December, and yet the government has offered no satisfactory answers as to what the ship delivered and collected. Explanations by the defence ministry have failed to quash allegations that the vessel collected arms for the beleaguered Russian army in its war against Ukraine.
For months, allegations that the ship left with weapons have been doing the rounds in SA and Western capitals. Instead of forthrightly addressing these claims, the government opted for obfuscation. It was only in the past month that it took the claims seriously. It dispatched a team of envoys led by Sydney Mufamadi, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national security adviser, to Washington to address the Lady R debacle, among others.
Last Thursday, the government acted as though it was shocked and furious when Reuben Brigety, the US ambassador to SA, made similar claims in a media briefing. He was rebuked for not following diplomatic protocol to ventilate the claims. This past weekend he and his country were ridiculed and accused of bullying tactics by the governing ANC.
The claims are serious and, if true, they constitute a great betrayal of public trust by the government. Already, the government has denied that it authorised the sale of arms to Russia. This should be the end of it, and the president should publicly state this fact. But this has not happened.
Instead of rebutting the claims, he has chosen to buy himself time by appointing a commission of inquiry — to be chaired by a retired judge — to look into the veracity of the claims. And on Tuesday, to further divert attention from the arms claims, he announced that five countries, including SA, would meet Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, and Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, to mediate a peaceful end to the conflict.
This is a public relations exercise designed to shore up Pretoria’s aspiration to act as an honest broker in the conflict. Had this intervention occurred in 2022, before Lady R’s mysterious rendezvous in Simon’s Town, it might have warranted public support.
The cynicism that has greeted Africa’s mediation initiative is understandable. African leaders, who constantly talk about finding African solutions to their problems, have hitherto failed to silence guns in the Horn of Africa and Sudan, and now believe they can mediate a conflict in another continent.
South Africans do not need another costly inquiry. They need answers — now — and not a protracted process that will in all likelihood be shrouded in secrecy given the nature of the subject matter. The issue at hand is quite simple: if Brigety’s claims are true, and if government did not load arms onto the Lady R, then who did? Did a rogue government agency or private party load weapons on the ship? If this happened, it suggests that the government is not in charge of its own assets.
It should concern all of us that our president’s word cannot be trusted as the final answer to this sordid saga.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: We need answers, not yet another inquiry
The truth seems harder than ever to come by
Ordinarily, it should take a few days for the government, especially the ministry of defence, to confirm whether a foreign vessel picked up or delivered illegal cargo. However, in SA’s case it requires a judicial commission of inquiry to establish facts about this simple issue.
The Lady R, the Russian vessel, made a stop at Simon’s Town last December, and yet the government has offered no satisfactory answers as to what the ship delivered and collected. Explanations by the defence ministry have failed to quash allegations that the vessel collected arms for the beleaguered Russian army in its war against Ukraine.
For months, allegations that the ship left with weapons have been doing the rounds in SA and Western capitals. Instead of forthrightly addressing these claims, the government opted for obfuscation. It was only in the past month that it took the claims seriously. It dispatched a team of envoys led by Sydney Mufamadi, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national security adviser, to Washington to address the Lady R debacle, among others.
Last Thursday, the government acted as though it was shocked and furious when Reuben Brigety, the US ambassador to SA, made similar claims in a media briefing. He was rebuked for not following diplomatic protocol to ventilate the claims. This past weekend he and his country were ridiculed and accused of bullying tactics by the governing ANC.
The claims are serious and, if true, they constitute a great betrayal of public trust by the government. Already, the government has denied that it authorised the sale of arms to Russia. This should be the end of it, and the president should publicly state this fact. But this has not happened.
Instead of rebutting the claims, he has chosen to buy himself time by appointing a commission of inquiry — to be chaired by a retired judge — to look into the veracity of the claims. And on Tuesday, to further divert attention from the arms claims, he announced that five countries, including SA, would meet Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, and Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, to mediate a peaceful end to the conflict.
This is a public relations exercise designed to shore up Pretoria’s aspiration to act as an honest broker in the conflict. Had this intervention occurred in 2022, before Lady R’s mysterious rendezvous in Simon’s Town, it might have warranted public support.
The cynicism that has greeted Africa’s mediation initiative is understandable. African leaders, who constantly talk about finding African solutions to their problems, have hitherto failed to silence guns in the Horn of Africa and Sudan, and now believe they can mediate a conflict in another continent.
South Africans do not need another costly inquiry. They need answers — now — and not a protracted process that will in all likelihood be shrouded in secrecy given the nature of the subject matter. The issue at hand is quite simple: if Brigety’s claims are true, and if government did not load arms onto the Lady R, then who did? Did a rogue government agency or private party load weapons on the ship? If this happened, it suggests that the government is not in charge of its own assets.
It should concern all of us that our president’s word cannot be trusted as the final answer to this sordid saga.
PODCAST: A Brigety too far ...
EDITORIAL: Work with SA’s friends, not against them
Furore with US is over and relationship is cordial, Godongwana says
TOM EATON: Moonlighting with the Lady R, a tale of mystery and smoke
SA generals in Moscow for combat-ready tips
EXPLAINER: What is at stake from the Lady R fallout
Few facts about Lady R so far, but stain is all too real
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
PODCAST: A Brigety too far ...
Furore with US is over and relationship is cordial, Godongwana says
TOM EATON: Moonlighting with the Lady R, a tale of mystery and smoke
SA generals in Moscow for combat-ready tips
EXPLAINER: What is at stake from the Lady R fallout
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.