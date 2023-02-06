National

ANC bigwigs on tenterhooks as Ramaphosa prepares to wield the axe

Many in the ANC national executive committee will not want to be far from their phones

06 February 2023 - 21:07 Sam Mkokeli

Cabinet reshuffles — ubiquitous during the Zuma era — tend to be anxiety-inducing. The rumour mill is on overdrive and it seems it is now only a question of when President Cyril Ramaphosa will make some changes to his executive.

Many in the ANC national executive committee will not want to have their phones away from them in anticipation of “that” phone call. Ramaphosa is working from Cape Town this week, and those anticipating changes will want to be a few minutes drive to his Tuynhuys office in the parliamentary precinct or his presidential home, Genadendal, in the picturesque Rondebosch suburb of the Mother City. It is also an anxious time for ministers who may be in the firing line. More anxious will be the ministerial aides, who lose their jobs with just a month’s notice of the removal of a minister...

