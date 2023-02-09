EDITORIAL: SA is uninvestable right now, but that can change

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The crises engulfing metros and municipalities have not eased since the previous Sona
President's state of the nation address likely to be dominated by power crisis and how he plans to tackle high unemployment and entrenched poverty
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
The embattled retailer says it continues to view Pepkor as a strategic investment for the group
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
Key blockages should be removed to repair its fading power of attraction
Six international envoys were in the Sudanese capital Khartoum for talks
Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Boland Park.
Novelist Hanif Kureishi uses voice recognition technology to blog after becoming paralysed as a result of an injury
“Business investment in SA is on strike until things improve,” Sibanye Stilwater CEO Neal Froneman said this week in his usual blunt style.
Technically, as it turns out, he was not quite correct. The private sector upped its plans for new investment projects last year, according to Nedbank’s latest survey of capital spending. That was even though the value of new projects plummeted overall, because the public sector cut back dramatically.
But almost all of those private sector investment plans were in new renewable energy or other “green” projects. There, business is desperate to do more, and faster. For the rest, it is hardly expanding. And as speaker after speaker at this week’s Investing in African Mining Indaba emphasised, the opportunities are there — but SA is all but uninvestable right now.
That is starkly evident in the figures for mining, where investment has hardly picked up despite a commodity boom that has seen prices for SA’s metals and minerals soar to highs in the past couple of years. To the extent that the industry has been investing, it is in backup power or in modernising and automating machinery. It is not in expanding the capacity of the industry — or SA’s economy.
Across the economy, fixed investment spending has fallen in real terms for three of the past eight years. It has shown a mild post-Covid bounce but not nearly enough to offset years of decline.
The reasons are plain for all to see. President Cyril Ramaphosa can try to deflect the blame by accusing business (and labour) of “moaning”, as he did at the indaba. But it is the public sector not the private sector that is to blame. SA and its mining sector are uninvestable because of a power crisis which, the Minerals Council estimates, is causing mining operations to run at 20%-30% below capacity. Why would miners invest in more capacity under those circumstances?
It is uninvestable because of a transport logistics crisis which slashed an estimated R75bn off SA’s exports last year, at a time when export prices were booming. It is uninvestable because of pervasive crime which directly affects mining operations, and operations in other sectors too. Add to that an unpredictable policy environment, and a regulatory environment which is cumbersome at best, obstructive at worst.
SA is competing for scarce capital with many other jurisdictions, and that is nowhere more the case than in mining. Froneman and Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad were among those who signalled this week that they would be able to invest a lot more if the climate in SA were improved.
Instead of accusing business of moaning, Ramaphosa might want to listen to them and to act with speed and courage to fix everything about SA’s investment climate that is broken.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: SA is uninvestable right now, but that can change
Rather than accuse business of moaning, the president should lend an ear and fix what scares off investors
“Business investment in SA is on strike until things improve,” Sibanye Stilwater CEO Neal Froneman said this week in his usual blunt style.
Technically, as it turns out, he was not quite correct. The private sector upped its plans for new investment projects last year, according to Nedbank’s latest survey of capital spending. That was even though the value of new projects plummeted overall, because the public sector cut back dramatically.
But almost all of those private sector investment plans were in new renewable energy or other “green” projects. There, business is desperate to do more, and faster. For the rest, it is hardly expanding. And as speaker after speaker at this week’s Investing in African Mining Indaba emphasised, the opportunities are there — but SA is all but uninvestable right now.
That is starkly evident in the figures for mining, where investment has hardly picked up despite a commodity boom that has seen prices for SA’s metals and minerals soar to highs in the past couple of years. To the extent that the industry has been investing, it is in backup power or in modernising and automating machinery. It is not in expanding the capacity of the industry — or SA’s economy.
Across the economy, fixed investment spending has fallen in real terms for three of the past eight years. It has shown a mild post-Covid bounce but not nearly enough to offset years of decline.
The reasons are plain for all to see. President Cyril Ramaphosa can try to deflect the blame by accusing business (and labour) of “moaning”, as he did at the indaba. But it is the public sector not the private sector that is to blame. SA and its mining sector are uninvestable because of a power crisis which, the Minerals Council estimates, is causing mining operations to run at 20%-30% below capacity. Why would miners invest in more capacity under those circumstances?
It is uninvestable because of a transport logistics crisis which slashed an estimated R75bn off SA’s exports last year, at a time when export prices were booming. It is uninvestable because of pervasive crime which directly affects mining operations, and operations in other sectors too. Add to that an unpredictable policy environment, and a regulatory environment which is cumbersome at best, obstructive at worst.
SA is competing for scarce capital with many other jurisdictions, and that is nowhere more the case than in mining. Froneman and Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad were among those who signalled this week that they would be able to invest a lot more if the climate in SA were improved.
Instead of accusing business of moaning, Ramaphosa might want to listen to them and to act with speed and courage to fix everything about SA’s investment climate that is broken.
Business investment is on strike, Sibanye CEO says
Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad still has faith in SA but time is running out
Mantashe’s department says it’s ready to unleash mining exploration
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Business investment is on strike, Sibanye CEO says
Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad still has faith in SA but time is running out
DUNCAN WANBLAD: Fixing graft, energy and logistics will enable miners to boost ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.