Business investment is on strike, Sibanye CEO says

Investors have lost trust in the government, Neal Froneman says

07 February 2023 - 10:40 Felix Njini

Investors have lost faith in the government and have halted investment despite a wealth of opportunities, the head of the country’s biggest employer in the crucial mining industry says. 

More than 200 days of power cuts last year and blackouts every day so far in 2023 have dented confidence, as has the poor performance of the state transport utility and a plethora of other problems. Pledges to enact reforms to spur the economy have come to little,  Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said...

