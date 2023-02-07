Indian parliament has been adjourned for three days
New measure means the bloc will lose its biggest supplier of the fuel
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Investors have lost faith in the government and have halted investment despite a wealth of opportunities, the head of the country’s biggest employer in the crucial mining industry says.
More than 200 days of power cuts last year and blackouts every day so far in 2023 have dented confidence, as has the poor performance of the state transport utility and a plethora of other problems. Pledges to enact reforms to spur the economy have come to little, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Business investment is on strike, Sibanye CEO says
Investors have lost trust in the government, Neal Froneman says
Investors have lost faith in the government and have halted investment despite a wealth of opportunities, the head of the country’s biggest employer in the crucial mining industry says.
More than 200 days of power cuts last year and blackouts every day so far in 2023 have dented confidence, as has the poor performance of the state transport utility and a plethora of other problems. Pledges to enact reforms to spur the economy have come to little, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.