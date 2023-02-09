Opinion / Columnists

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Without stents, mining industry is headed for a heart attack

Key blockages should be removed to repair its fading power of attraction

BL Premium
09 February 2023 - 05:00 Gracelin Baskaran

Perhaps it will make you chuckle as it did me: at the African Mining Indaba this week mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe urged mining investors to come to SA as load-shedding would be over within 12 months.

Recall that load-shedding started 16 years ago. No investor in his or her right mind would invest a lot of capital in the mining sector based on Mantashe’s word that this will suddenly change. He said himself that rolling power outages are costing SA a whopping $1bn a day. In 2022, there were 200 days of load-shedding, and this year is set to be even worse...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.