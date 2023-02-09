GRACELIN BASKARAN: Without stents, mining industry is headed for a heart attack

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The crises engulfing metros and municipalities have not eased since the previous Sona
President's state of the nation address likely to be dominated by power crisis and how he plans to tackle high unemployment and entrenched poverty
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
The embattled retailer says it continues to view Pepkor as a strategic investment for the group
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
Key blockages should be removed to repair its fading power of attraction
Six international envoys were in the Sudanese capital Khartoum for talks
Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Boland Park.
Novelist Hanif Kureishi uses voice recognition technology to blog after becoming paralysed as a result of an injury
Perhaps it will make you chuckle as it did me: at the African Mining Indaba this week mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe urged mining investors to come to SA as load-shedding would be over within 12 months.
Recall that load-shedding started 16 years ago. No investor in his or her right mind would invest a lot of capital in the mining sector based on Mantashe’s word that this will suddenly change. He said himself that rolling power outages are costing SA a whopping $1bn a day. In 2022, there were 200 days of load-shedding, and this year is set to be even worse...
