This is after global markets rallied on Friday on reports that Beijing is working on a plan to navigate way out of its policy
The landscape is brutalised, and the horizon is littered with smokestacks
A new report shows that Eskom’s energy supply gap could increase by up to 40% over the next five years
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
In some instances sales by listed property landlords have slowed due to reduced buyer interest
Businesses are ready to fund up to R500bn of the just energy transition investment plan
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Police fire teargas to disperse thousands of people calling for Castillo to resign over allegations of corruption
Players and fans celebrate loudly after the match, knowing the three points confirm they can hurt the Premier League’s heavyweights
Exercise pills are a thing. But do you really want ‘results’ without the satisfaction that comes from achieving them?
“SA has been faced with chronic power supply constraints for over 10 years. The current year has been the worst yet, and it is evident from this study that the situation will worsen as the plant performance of Eskom’s fleet continues to trend downwards, power stations shut down, and demand grows.”
That is the sobering reading from Eskom’s latest medium-term system-adequacy outlook, a statutory document that provides an assessment of the utility’s ability to meet demand over the next five years. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: SA power supply constraints likely to worsen
Eskom has little option but to continue rolling power cuts as a last resort to avoid total failure in the electricity grid
“SA has been faced with chronic power supply constraints for over 10 years. The current year has been the worst yet, and it is evident from this study that the situation will worsen as the plant performance of Eskom’s fleet continues to trend downwards, power stations shut down, and demand grows.”
That is the sobering reading from Eskom’s latest medium-term system-adequacy outlook, a statutory document that provides an assessment of the utility’s ability to meet demand over the next five years. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.