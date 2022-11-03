×

National

Ramaphosa suggests Soweto debt to Eskom can be scrapped

The power utility is owed R5bn by residents

BL Premium
03 November 2022 - 23:07 Bekezela Phakathi

President Cyril Ramaphosa has raised the prospect of writing off the R5bn Soweto residents owe to Eskom, the power utility buckling under R400bn of debt.

“Debt can be written off, but there needs to be conditions ... discussions need to be entered into to [find a] balanced approach,” Ramaphosa said during a question-and-answer session in parliament on Thursday, in which the Eskom crisis took centre stage. He did not say what the conditions could be...

