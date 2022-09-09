Business Day TV speaks to Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at Oanda
Many South Africans will be watching the soap opera that is British politics with rapt attention. And so they should, given that the UK is a significant trading partner for SA and a key source of tourism and inward investment.
It’s simultaneously entertaining and disturbing. Boyish Boris Johnson has finally left, taking with him his disrespect for his Covid rules and citizens as well as for basics such as telling the truth. He has left a legacy for sure, of a Brexit Britain whose economic fortunes are deteriorating just as many economists said they would — and in a global environment which is turning out tougher than anyone thought it would...
EDITORIAL: Trussonomics will have to head off UK recession
