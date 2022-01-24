Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: The ANC needs to change gear and Ramaphosa must assert his authority The idea that Ramaphosa cannot act because it would risk a similar fate to former president Thabo Mbeki is unconvincing

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank starts its first policy meeting of 2022.

It does so in the context of an inflation rate that climbed in December to 5.9%, just below the upper end of the 3%-6% target range. As always, in addition to updating its inflation forecasts, the Bank will also give the country an update on its outlook for growth...