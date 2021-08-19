Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Vaccine message needs strengthening We are facing another type of pandemic — that of misinformation

It’s scarcely believable that it was just seven months ago that the government was coming under heavy criticism for its inertia in securing Covid-19 for a country that was among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Who would have thought then that SA would be facing a different problem now with a lack of demand for the vaccines that have been secured?..